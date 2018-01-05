Done deal: Celtic sign winger Lewis Morgan from St Mirren

Have your say

Celtic have completed the signing of St Mirren winger Lewis Morgan.

The 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal and will remain at St Mirren on loan for the rest of the season.

Morgan has fired the Buddies to the top of the Ladbrokes Championship table with nine league goals this campaign, including three in their last two matches.

The deal is believed to be worth around £300,000 for the player, who’s contract was due to expire in the summer.

He becomes Celtic’s second signing of the January transfer window after RB Leipzig stopper Marvin Compper.

