Done deal: Celtic confirm signing of Odsonne Edouard

Celtic have completed the signing of Odsonne Edouard on a four-year deal from Paris Saint-Germain, the club has confirmed.

The French striker, who scored 11 goals in 29 appearances during a season-long loan deal during the last campaign, has signed for what the club has said is the “biggest transfer in Celtic’s history”.

Odsonne Edouard celebrates a goal for Celtic in the 5-0 win over Rangers at Parkhead that sealed a seventh consecutive league title. Picture: John Devlin

The 20-year-old forward impressed for Brendan Rodgers’ side, netting a debut goal as well as a hat-trick against Motherwell in a 5-1 win, an Old Firm winner at Ibrox and a brace in the 5-0 title-winning derby at Celtic Park.

Edouard, capped at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 level for his country, signed professional terms with the French giants in 2016 but never appeared for the club’s first team.

Speaking to Celtic’s website, Odsonne said: “From the moment I walked into Celtic, the club has felt like home to me. I have been made to feel so welcome by everyone at the club and our fans have given me such brilliant support.

“Celtic is one of the world’s great football clubs and I was desperate to make my move permanent. The scenes from May when we achieved such a historic double treble and made the city come alive are still very fresh in our memories.

“To see our fans so happy is the reason you play football and now we want to do everything we can to bring our great supporters even more success.”

Rodgers added: “We are delighted to make such an important signing. Odsonne is one of the best young players I have worked with and one of the best in Europe.

“Our fans saw exactly what he is capable of last season and we look forward to working with him again as we look to build on the tremendous success we achieved last year. I am sure he will be a big player again for us this season.”

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said the signing demonstrated the club’s “absolute commitment” in giving Hoops fans a “club they can be proud of.”

He added: “After the club delivered unprecedented, historic success last year, we thank our fans sincerely for the magnificent support they have already shown to the club as we look ahead to the coming season.

“As ever, we will do all we can to bring our fans the success which this support deserves. We are delighted to welcome Odsonne to Celtic and we know our fans will give him their usual magnificent support.”