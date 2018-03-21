Does this photo show the new Celtic 2018/19 away jersey?

Have your say

Fans have been reacting to a picture doing the rounds on social media, purporting to be a leaked image of the new Celtic away kit.

The image shows Hoops midfielder Stuart Armstrong wearing an all-white jersey with green sleeves and a green collar, with white shorts and white and green socks.

An unusual badge design appears to incorporate the original crest from 1888 with the current day logo.

The New Balance and Dafabet logos are also included and it looks very much like a leaked image of a new strip.

Quotes accompanying the image suggest it would be a commemorative shirt marking the 130th anniversary of the club.

However, it emerged that the kit is a concept strip, designed by fan Kevin Coyle and posted on his Behance page.

Celtic supporters had plenty to say on the supposed new kit, with one fan writing on social media: “Celtic could build a new main stand off the back of that potential new away kit.”

However, another supporter referred to it as an “abomination of a potential away kit” while a fellow fan added: “That new kit can’t be true. Can it?”

A fourth supporter tweeted: “Sigh of relief” when the image was confirmed as a concept kit.