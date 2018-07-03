Does this leaked image show Celtic’s new third kit?

Celtic are set to unveil a new bumblebee third kit if leaked images are to be believed.

An image of Scott Sinclair, James Forrest and Scott Brown modelling a Borussia Dortmund-esque black and yellow kit has been shared on social media.

The kit is a colourful effort with the image accompanied by the slogan ‘only the bold’.

The club have already released the home and away kit for the coming season and their website as a section for a third kit but at the moment visitors to the are met with a “we can’t find products matching the selection” message.

Celtic have a long history of black and yellow change kits, however this strip is more bold than before with a wavy line design.

