Did Celtic star mock Neil McCann over Dundee sacking?

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain appeared to take to social media to laugh at the sacking of Dundee manager - only to later delete the post.

The former Dundee No.1 shared a picture on his Instagram of Hollywood star Ryan Gosling laughing shortly after the news that McCann had been relieved of his duties at Dens Park.

However, it appeared on the player’s ‘story’ for only a short time before it was removed.

Dundee released a statement confirming McCann’s departure on Tuesday evening.

It said: “The club can confirm that manager Neil McCann has today left the club.

Celtic's Scott Bain appeared to mock Neil McCann over his Dundee sacking on social media. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

“We have explored alternative options to support the management staff recently but unfortunately these did not come to fruition.

“Assistant manager Graham Gartland has been relieved from his role also.”

Bain played for Dundee between 2014 and 2018, making more than 120 appearances. However, with reports of a bust-up with McCann, he was left out the side due to “an internal discipline process” during the 2017-2018 season.

He left the club in January 2018, joining Hibs on loan before moving to Celtic that same month on another loan having not played for the Easter Road side.

Neil McCann and Scott Bain reportedly had a fallout during their time at Dundee. Picture: SNS/Paul Devlin

The 26-year-old was handed his debut in a win over Rangers at Ibrox and signed a four-year deal at Parkhead in the summer.

