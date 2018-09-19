Dermot Desmond 'signed Paddy McCourt for Celtic', player reveals

Have your say

Parkhead cult hero Paddy McCourt has revealed that he was signed by Dermot Desmond, not Gordon Strachan.

Detailing his move to Si Ferry on Open Goal the two-time Premiership winner revealed all about his 11th hour move to Celtic which saw him pull out of a transfer to West Bromwich Albion.

He said: “I was at West Brom’s training ground. I later found out the story actually – Dermot was telling me one day.

“When I turned up on the first day I knew for a fact Strachan looked at me and hadn’t a clue who I was, not one clue did he have."

“A friend of Dermot’s is big into the League of Ireland and I was about to sign for West Brom.

“I think he rang Dermot and said look, ‘This lad’s good enough’.

“Dermot phoned Peter and said, ‘Look I want to do this,’ and that’s how it came about."

Who's this boy?

Quizzed by Ferry on Strachan's reaction when he turned up for training, McCourt joked about the pair's first interaction.

“I had that horrendous haircut at the time too.

“I think he was looking at that and going, ‘F*** – who’s this boy?’

“Looking back now, I probably wouldn’t have cared. I was going from Derry City to Celtic

“I didn’t care if the manager signed me or not – I was going!”

Watch the full interview at open-goal.co.uk

