Dedryck Boyata not in Celtic squad as Brendan Rodgers makes big call on new signings

Dedryck Boyata has not been named in the Celtic squad to face St Mirren in tonight’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash at Celtic Park.

Kristoffer Ajer and Filip Benkovic will start in central defence for the Hoops with Jozo Simunovic named among the substitutes. Mikael Lustig and Emilio Izaguirre start in the full-back slots.

Dedryck Boyata won't face St Mirren. File picture: SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers has also made a big call in selecting Scott Bain to start in goal, with Craig Gordon on the bench. Timo Weah is again named among the substitutes but Oliver Burke starts up front for Celtic.

Scott Brown, Ryan Christie, James Forrest, Callum McGregor and Scott Sinclair form the midfield five supporting the on-loan West Bromwich Albion attacker.

Nir Bitton is also among the subs alongside Jonny Hayes, Ewan Henderson and Mikey Johnston.

New signing Vakoun Issouf Bayo, who arrived in Scotland yesterday, is still awaiting international clearance, and is ineligible for the matchday squad.

Kieran Tierney, Eboue Kouassi, Daniel Arzani, Anthony Ralston and Olivier Ntcham are all out injured while Tom Rogic is still on international duty with Australia and Leigh Griffiths remains out for personal reasons.

Winger Lewis Morgan, linked with Aberdeen, Hibs and Sunderland in recent weeks, also misses out against his former club.