Daniel Arzani made ‘obvious error’ in joining Celtic, says ex-Australia star

Daniel Arzani made an ‘obvious error’ by choosing to go on loan at Celtic, according to former Australia stalwart Robbie Slater.

The Hoops moved to deny claims the Aussie wonderkid had a get-out clause that allowed his loan deal at Parkhead to be scrapped if he wasn’t playing and return to Manchester City.

But former West Ham and Southampton star Slater, now an Australian TV pundit, reckons the move for the 19-year-old has turned out to be a disaster.

He said: “It was an obvious error to take him there. After doing what he did at the World Cup he needed to go somewhere and play regularly.

“Clearly, Brendan Rodgers won’t be starting him any time soon. Something’s gone wrong - very, very wrong there.”

Arzani was a sub for the Socceroos in a 4-0 friendly win over Kuwait, which included a goal from Hoops team mate Tom Rogic.

Hibs midfielder Mark Milligan captained the side while ex-Celtic and Ross County youngster Jackson Irvine also featured.