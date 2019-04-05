Dad redesigns home lavatory into ‘Celtic toilet’

Have your say

A Celtic-daft dad has redesigned his home lavatory into a tribute to his Parkhead favourites.

READ MORE - Timothy Weah ‘surprised’ as Celtic and Scott Brown hit by SFA charges

The picture of the toilet was uploaded onto Twitter on Friday afternoon by @ellilayxx, who wrote: “My da’s Celtic toilet all finished.”

The image showed the wall surrounding the toilet decorated with Celtic wallpaper. New horizontal green and white tiles have also been installed, while a sign saying “Celtic Park G40” sitting proudly behind the lid.

Fellow Celtic supporters liked what they saw. @lisbonceltic67 wrote: “Nice one, your da done a grand job.”

While @PaulDeehan added: “Brilliant you’ll need to order the treble treble loo role soon.”

Picture: John Devlin

Though @John39095928 wondered: “Can’t work out if he’s a Rangers or Celtic fan.”