Criticising Celtic's Kieran Tierney is 'sacrilegious' in Scotland says Ian McCall

Ayr United boss Ian McCall believes there is a feeling in Scotland that people are loath to criticise Celtic and Scotland star Kieran Tierney.

Discussing the Scotland team and formation for the match against Israel on BBC Sportsound, pundits Steven Thompson, Leanne Crichton and McCall debated the options the national team manager Alex McLeish has had his disposal.

On the issue of Liverpool's Andy Robertson and Tierney, Thompson said "they play regardless".

However, Scotland Women's midfielder Crichton feels that Tierney has been below par of late and should not be an automatic pick.

"I don't think Tierney has really performed over the last month or so," she said, "but just because of the season he had previously that he's a first pick for folk but nobody ever questions it."

McCall was in total agreement with the Ayr manager preferring Scotland play a back four with Robertson at left-back.

He said: "I love what you are saying! It is a totally sacrilegious thing in Scotland, 'oh don't slag Kieran Tierney'! You're right, absolutely right.

"I completely agree with Leanne on that. If you are going to pick a left-back right now Robertson is miles ahead of Tierney. Miles!

"The level he's playing at, who he's playing against, who he's paying with. It's just a fact."

