Craig Thomson to referee final Old Firm match of the season

Craig Thomson, Scotland’s most experienced referee, will take charge of Celtic’s potential title-deciding match with rivals Rangers on Sunday.

Thomson was the man in the middle for the first Old Firm clash of the season last September. The 45-year-old official reffed Rangers’ 2-1 win over Hearts at Ibrox last weekend.

Craig Thomson will take charge of the final Old Firm match of the season. Picture: SNS Group

The whistler - now in his 15th year as a FIFA referee - will be assisted by Frank Connor and Graeme Stewart, with Kevin Clancy on fourth official duties.

Celtic can win the league with just a draw against their bitter rivals after they passed up the chance to seal the title with victory over Hibs at Easter Road last weekend.

Goals from Jamie Maclaren and Vykintas Slivka handed Hibs a 2-1 win over Brendan Rodgers’ side, who hit back through substitute Odsonne Edouard but had to put the champagne on ice for at least another week.