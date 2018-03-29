Could Scott Brown return to Hibs to finish his playing career?

He still lives in Edinburgh, can sometimes be seen at Easter Road and made a name for himself at the club. But could Scott Brown end his playing days back at Hibs?

The Celtic captain, who joined the Hoops from Hibs for £4.4 million in 2007, spoke to Celtic TV earlier this week and revealed why he had opted to join Celtic 11 years ago.

Scott Brown with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS Group

The club’s TV channel also asked the former Scotland international if he could see himself returning to Leith before he hangs up his boots.

“People always ask me, especially living in Edinburgh, if I’ll go back to Hibs one day,” Brown said.

“I don’t see it. I enjoy being at Celtic. I couldn’t think of any other place to be just now.”

Brown in action for Hibs against Celtic. Picture: TSPL

Brown made 135 appearances for Hibs, scoring 20 goals, and was part of the team that won the 2007 Scottish League Cup.

The Dunfermline-born player added: “Peter [Lawwell] has been fantastic with me, the managers have been fantastic and to give something back, whether it’s coaching or helping out the kids... it means a lot to me to still be here after ten years and hopefully I can push it for a few more.”

