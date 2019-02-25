Could Neil Lennon be set for shock return to Celtic if Brendan Rodgers joins Leicester?

Former Hibs head coach Neil Lennon has been tipped for a shock return to Celtic should Brendan Rodgers take the Leicester City job.

Bookmakers sportnation.bet have installed the Northern Irishman as the 8/11 favourite to replace his countryman, who has been linked with succeeding Claude Puel at the King Power Stadium, with some bookies offering 4/5 odds that he’ll return to the English Premier League.

Neil Lennon has been linked with a return to Celtic - but is also among those tipped for the Leicester job. Picture: SNS Group

Lennon won three league titles and two Scottish Cups during his four-year stint as Hoops boss between 2010 and 2014, before a somewhat ill-fated spell with Bolton preceded his two-and-a-half-year tenure at Easter Road.

While the former Celtic midfielder is also priced at 8/1 to take the Leicester job - returning to the club he represented for four years in the late nineties - he has emerged as the front-runner to take over from Rodgers.

Another ex-Hoops midfielder in Roy Keane is the second favourite at 5/1 while Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke (10/1) and recently departed Huddersfield boss David Wagner (14/1) are also among the leading candidates.

A spokesperson for Sportnation.bet said: “The odds suggest the managerial merry-go-round is about to send Brendan Rodgers south, acting as the catalyst for Lennon’s second stint at Celtic. “However, the bookies don’t appear to rule out the prospect of Lennon pipping Rodgers to the post at Leicester either.”

Next Celtic manager odds

Neil Lennon 8/11

Roy Keane 5/1

Steve Clarke 10/1

David Wagner 14/1

Michael O’Neill 14/1

David Moyes 16/1

Paul Cook 20/1

Gordon Strachan 25/1

Frank Lampard 50/1

Arsene Wenger 66/1