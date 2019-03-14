Could Lee Congerton quit Celtic to join Brendan Rodgers at Leicester?

Leciester City head of recruitment Eduardo Macia is set to leave the club, a little over two weeks since Brendan Rodgers joined from Celtic.

Could Celtic's head of recruitment Lee Congerton join Brendan Rodgers at Leicester? Picture: SNS/Ross Parker

The Foxes confirmed that the Spaniard will depart on Friday (15 March) rather than the end of the season when his contract expires as he wishes to “seek new challenges”.

The announcement has increased speculation that Celtic’s own head of recruitment Lee Congerton could take up the role and join Rodgers at the Premier League outfit.

It was reported earlier in the month that the Welshman is wanting to explore other options despite being offered the chance to stay at Parkhead as sporting director.

He has been linked with moves to MLS and Anderlecht.

There have been suggestions that Steve Walsh, who was part of the backrrom team when Leicester won the league under Claudio Ranieri, will take up the role once Macia has moved on.