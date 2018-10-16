Could Celtic make a move for this Manchester United midfielder?

Celtic could be on high alert after it emerged that Manchester United are open to the idea of sending Scott McTominay on loan in January.

The Scotland midfielder was a target for both Leeds and Aston Villa during the summer but the Old Trafford side rejected the offers from both Championship clubs.

Jose Mourinho is rumoured to be open to the idea of sending Scott McTominay out on loan. Picture: Getty images

McTominay has played four tiems for United this season, including on the right of a back three in the 3-1 loss to West Ham.

Jose Mourinho hooked the 21-year-old along with forward Marcus Rashford during the come-from-behind win at home to Newcastle, and publicly criticised the pair, saying: “They were not ready for this level of pressure.”

However, the Portuguese coach is a big fan of McTominay despite his comments, and a Red Devils insider has suggested that he would be open to the midfielder heading out on loan for the second half of the season.

A source told The Sun: “Scott is wanted by a number of clubs and there are offers on the table already.

“The club are not totally against the idea of him going. There was a lot of interest in him in the summer. Jose is a big fan of his despite what might be perceived with his comments about his confidence being knocked.

“He still have a future here but the thought is more football could help toughen him up and get him away from the spotlight.”

McTominay was loosely linked with a season-long loan move to Celtic during the summer, and the Hoops could attempt to land the midfielder on a temporary basis come January.