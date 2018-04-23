Costa Rica boss to Brendan Rodgers: Please play Cristian Gamboa for Celtic

Have your say

Costa Rica manager Oscar Ramirez is to make a special visit to Scotland this week - to meet with Brendan Rodgers and plead with the Celtic manager to give Cristian Gamboa game time.

The Costa Rican right back has made just one appearance for the Hoops since starting against Bayern Munich in Germany in October.

Cristian Gamboa has struggled for game time at Celtic this season. Picture: SNS Group

Gamboa endured a rough night as Celtic lost 3-0 and has been unable to dislodge Mikael Lustig from the right back berth.

Despite this, he is a key member of the Costa Rican international team and played 75 minutes of his country’s 1-0 win over Scotland at Hampden last month.

But Ramirez - who is embarking on a series of personal visits with European clubs this week - is desperate for Gamboa to get more game time under his belt ahead of the World Cup in Russia this summer.

The Costa Rican boss is scheduled to meet with Gamboa and Rodgers at Lennoxtown later this week.

