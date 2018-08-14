Chris Sutton rants about ‘disco lights’ during Celtic’s UCL exit

While Celtic were seeing their Champions League dream disappear before their eyes, BT Sport commentator Chris Sutton aimed the finger of blame at the club’s board and its failure to get their priorities right this summer.

With time ticking down on the 2-1 defeat to AEK Athens - a result which saw Brendan Rodgers’ side drop into Europa League qualifying after a 1-1 first-leg draw a Celtic Park - the former Hoops striker ranted to lead commentator Rory Hamilton about work done away from the first-team squad.

Referencing the installation of LED lights at the club’s Parkhead home over the summer, Sutton criticised the use of funds on what he called “disco lights”.

He said during commentary: “Celtic have spent £2million on disco lights for Champions League nights and they’re not even going to be there.

“You must reinvest in the squad.”

The reigning Ladbrokes Premiership champions will now drop into the play-off round of Europa League qualifying following the defeat in Greece.