Charly Musonda has returned to Chelsea, says Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Charly Musonda has cut short his loan spell at Celtic and returned to Chelsea.

Rodgers’ confirmation comes just hours after the Belgian youngster appeared to signal the end of his time at Parkhead, just four months into an 18-month loan spell, with a social media post thanking everyone at Celtic.

Charly Musonda in action for Celtic against Hearts. Picture: SNS Group

The Celtic boss claimed he’d beaten “24 clubs” to Musonda’s signature, and things looked good when Musonda made a quick impact with an assist for Callum McGregor in the 1-0 Europa League win over Zenit St Petersburg at Celtic Park.

Howver, Musonda quickly fell out of favour, and he has featured just once since early March. He made the starting line-up just three times, along with a further five appearances as a substitute, including two in the Europa League.

Rodgers said this afternoon: “[Charly] was a joy to work with, a really good boy, wanted to learn and he’s now at an age where he needs to play week in, week out, and, unfortunately, I couldn’t promise him that.”

It was reported earlier this month that Chelsea had grown impatient with Musonda’s lack of gametime at Celtic amid claims that Rodgers had “U-turned on promises regarding a Chelsea youngster.”

• READ MORE - Chelsea lose patience with Brendan Rodgers over Charly Musonda situation

Musonda wrote in a post on Instagram: “I’d like to thank all of the Celtic family, spending the second half of the season in such a prestigious club with its incredible fans was an experience to cherish, to receive number 67 and have your incredible support, everywhere in Glasgow was amazing.

“I will never forget the noise of a European night at the Park, and to be a part of it and witness it first hand was an experience that’s made me more hungry for that stage, and that’s thanks to you, and the players that just won the league 7 times in a row, and hopefully a double treble.

“I will be a supporter of Celtic forever, I’d like to thank Brendan Rodgers for giving me that opportunity and guidance every single day, as I continue on my quest.”

• READ MORE - Charly Musonda appears to confirm Celtic exit with Instagram post