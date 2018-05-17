Charly Musonda appears to confirm Celtic exit with Instagram post

Charly Musonda appears to have left Celtic just a few months into his 18-month deal after he posted a goodbye message on Instagram.

Charly Musonda has struggled for game time since joining on loan from Chelsea. Picture: SNS Group

The playmaker joined Brendan Rodgers’ side in January on a loan deal from English Premier League giants Chelsea until the summer of 2019.

Despite arriving with much fanfare, and making a quick impact with an assist for Callum McGregor in the 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg at Celtic Park, Musonda quickly dropped out of the picture and has played only once since early March.

Rodgers admitted the player had returned to Stamford Bridge earlier this month after the 21-year-old injured his collarbone.

It now seems that Musonda will remain in London and not return to the Ladbrokes Premiership champions for next season.

He wrote: “I’d like to thank all of the Celtic family, spending the second half of the season in such a prestigious club with its incredible fans was an experience to cherish, to receive number 67 and have your incredible support, everywhere in Glasgow was amazing.

“I will never forget the noise of a European night at the Park, and to be a part of it and witness it first hand was an experience that’s made me more hungry for that stage, and that’s thanks to you, and the players that just won the league 7 times in a row, and hopefully a double treble.

“I will be a supporter of Celtic forever, I’d like to thank Brendan Rodgers for giving me that opportunity and guidance every single day, as I continue on my quest.”

