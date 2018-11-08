Celtic youngster scores outrageous goal with audacious flick in reserve game

He’s not long in the door, but Celtic’s Armstrong Oko-Flex is already showing why the Hoops brought him to Glasgow from Arsenal.

Oko-Flex started in the SPFL Reserve Cup match against Falkirk earlier this week, and ended up scoring the winner as Celtic turned the game around after the Bairns had taken the lead.

Dennon Lewis put the home side in front from the penalty spot on the half hour mark, with Oko-Flex equalising almost immediately as he netted the rebound after Ewan Henderson had seen a shot saved by Robbie Mutch.

Just after half time, he grabbed his and Celtic’s second, in memorable fashion.

From a corner, the former Gunners youngster pulled off a scorpion kick at the near post, with the ball looping over the Falkirk defence and striking the inside of the far post before going in off the bemused Mutch.

The Bairns had a couple of half chances to get back into the game, with Lewis coming close with a free kick at the death.

Hoops fans have been reacting to the goal on Twitter, with one supporter writing: “We had Lubo, then Naka. Now Oko” while another dubbed the striker “Armstrong Oko-Flicks.”