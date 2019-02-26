Celtic ‘very reluctantly’ give Brendan Rodgers permission to speak to Leicester City

Celtic have confirmed that they have given Brendan Rodgers permission to speak to Leicester City.

The scheduled press conference ahead of the team’s trip to face Hearts on Wednesday evening has been cancelled.

In a short statement the club made it known that Rodgers was keen to speak to the Premier League side over the vacant position and they had “very reluctantly” agreed to the request.

The Northern Irishman became the favourite for the Leicester job once Claude Puel had been sacked.

The statement said: “Celtic Football Club today confirmed that it has been approached by Leicester City FC to speak to Brendan Rodgers with regards to their current managerial vacancy.

“Brendan has indicated to the Club that this is an opportunity he wishes to investigate further and therefore, very reluctantly, the Club has granted him permission to speak to Leicester City.”

It has been reported that ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon would return as interim boss.

The former Hibs manager and Steve Clarke have been installed as joint favourites to be the Celtic boss come the start of next season.