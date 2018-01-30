Celtic use video analysis to help Moussa Dembele get back to his best

Brendan Rodgers has credited a video analysis session with Moussa Dembele for helping the player return to top form in the 3-1 victory over Hearts.

The French striker netted his first goal since November to put Celtic’s 3-0 up on 35 minutes. This was after he’d help set up Odsonne Edouard for the opener and played the through pass for Dedryck Boyata to double the advantage.

He could have had a couple of others assists as Odsonne Edouard passed up a pair of excellent opportunities within three second-half minutes, while Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin and defender Connor Randall were each responsible for denying the attacker in the opening period.

The club’s top scorer from last season hasn’t been at his best this term, with Rodgers previously admitting that the constant speculation regarding his long-term future with the club was becoming a distraction.

With the 21-year-old set to remain at Celtic until the summer at least, his manager set about trying to coax the best out of him once again.

Rodgers said: “We sat down during the week and had a chat over a few days. We pulled together some videos of his work and talked about his strengths.

“Through everything that’s gone on he’s maybe come away from those strengths so it was a case of breaking it down and highlighting the type of player he is.

“When he’s pressing and on the line then he’s very hard to cope with. That was much more like him tonight.”