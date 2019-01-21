Celtic turn attentions towards £2m-rated Porto right-back - reports

Have your say

Celtic have added another target in their search for a long-term solution to the right-back position.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS

According to the Scottish Sun, the Hoops are eyeing Porto defender Fernando Fonseca, who could be available for as little as £2 million.

Brendan Rodgers is eager to sign a right-back in the January transfer window with Swedish international Mikael Lustig out of contract in the summer.

Fonseca has largely featured for Porto’s B team while he’s also spent time on loan at Estoril Praia in the Portuguese second tier.

The 21-year-old was linked with a summer move to Juventus and has 18 months remaining on his current deal.