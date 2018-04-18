Celtic troll Rangers with photo of Kenny Miller scoring in Old Firm clash

Celtic have engaged in a spot of trolling on social media this morning in a post on Twitter.

Publishing a picture of an elated Scott Brown going head over heels as he celebrated Callum McGregor’s goal against the Ibrox side in Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final, the club captioned it: “Broony was head-over-heels on Sunday!

“He’s not the only one to have enjoyed a #CelticFC goal over the years...”

The club then posted three further pictures, showing the late Tommy Burns, former midfielder Massimo Donati and, lastly, Kenny Miller - celebrating a goal for Celtic against Rangers.

Rod Stewart enjoyed winding-up the Rangers fans at the game, while Scott Brown, Leigh Griffiths and Mikael Lustig have also had sly digs at the Hoops’ rivals in the days since.

After the game, Celtic posted a cheeky Instagram post making light of the belief that Rangers wanted to face Celtic in the semi-final clash and that the Ibrox squad had “cheered” when the draw was made.

A picture of the Celtic players celebrating Moussa Dembele’s second-half goal was accompanied by the caption: “Be careful what you wish for...”

Celtic skipper Brown’s cheeky dig also came after the match, as he said he never had any doubts the game would go his team’s way.

“We knew from start to finish we were going to dominate it today. They can cheer as much as they want, I don’t think they will be cheering tonight.”

Celtic’s social media had been of interest prior to the game when the Twitter account referred to Rangers as “the Ibrox side” in a tweet.

