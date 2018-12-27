Celtic transfer target Timothy Castagne casts doubt on Atalanta future

Celtic have identified Timothy Castagne as their potential big-money move in the January transfer window as the Parkhead club prepare a £6 million move for the player.

Timothy Castagne of Atalanta. Picture: Getty

The 23-year-old right-back has been capped two times by the Belgian national team and Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers sees him as a long-term replacement for Mikael Lustig.

Celtic’s first choice right-back of the past few seasons is out of contract at the end of the campaign and has previously been linked with a move back to his native Sweden with AIK Stockholm.

Castagne appears to be open to the idea of moving on from his current side, Italian Serie A club Atalanta, after becoming frustrated at his lack of first-team opportunities this term.

He accused manager Gian Piero Gasperini of failing to properly communicate and claims he has a better relationship with national team coach Roberto Martinez.

He said: “I speak more with Martinez in one day than in a year-and-a-half with Gasperini. I need playing time to stay and everything can go very fast in football.”

Despite this Atalanta are said to be uninterested in selling their player during the January window.