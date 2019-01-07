Celtic transfer latest: Winger linked with League One move | Loan bid for defender rejected | Fringe players exit?

Have your say

The latest transfer news and gossip from Celtic Park...

Morgan linked with Sunderland

Brendan Rodgers could have a busy month of ins and outs. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic winger Lewis Morgan has been linked with Sunderland, as Black Cats boss Jack Ross eyes a reunion with his former St Mirren player.

The arrival of Oliver Burke on loan from West Brom, and the rise of Ryan Christie and Mikey Johnston, seems ominous for Morgan.

And the League One side could look to take Morgan on loan in their bid to secure promotion back to the English Championship.

Ralston loan bid rejected

Celtic are understood to have thrown out a loan bid from St Mirren for defender Anthony Ralston.

The 20-year-old, who had a temporary spell with Dundee United last season, has recently returned to the Hoops’ first-team squad after more than 12 months on the fringes.

It’s being reported that the Buddies attempted to land Ralston on a deal until the end of the season, but Celtic aren’t interested in letting the right-back depart this month.

Fringe players set for exit?

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers feels out-of-favour midfielder Scott Allan needs first-team football and that he has a “plan” for the 27-year-old.

Allan has not featured for the Hoops’ first-team this term and is way down the pecking order at Celtic Park.

His last competitive match was Hibs’ 5-5 draw with Rangers – and head coach Neil Lennon is keen to bring the player back to Easter Road for a third spell at the club, either on a loan or a permanent deal.

Rodgers also suggested that there had been loan offers for a number of fringe stars, but wouldn’t go into details.