Celtic transfer latest: Vakoun Issouf Bayo update | Benkovic latest | Turks want defender | Duo on way out?

The latest transfer news and gossip from Celtic Park...

Hoops face fight to land Bayo

A general view of Celtic fans ahead of a match at Parkhead. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic have been told to up their offer if they want to land Ivorian striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo. The Dunajska Streda forward has bagged 18 goals in 23 appearances but the Slovakian outfit want close to £3 million for the player who has helped them to second in the table behind big boys Slovan Bratislava. Celtic have already offered £1.75 million but Dunajska boss Peter Hyballa has urged Celtic to make a “serious offer”.

Several other European sides are understood to be keen on Bayo and could provide competition in the race to secure the 21-year-old’s services.

Puel confirms Benkovic decision

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has confirmed he is happy for Filip Benkovic to see out his season-long loan spell with Celtic.

The Frenchman, who previously said he would make a decision on the 21-year-old’s future this month, added: “We have a lot of defenders at the club.

“Assuming we we don’t get any injuries it’s better Filip maintains his loan at Celtic.”

Izaguirre wanted by Turks

Emilio Izaguirre is a target for Turkish Super Lig side Goztepe, according to reports.

The 32-year-old, who has made nine appearances for the Hoops this summer, is reportedly among three players on Goztepe’s radar as they look to bolster their squad this month.

Hendry set for loan spell

Celtic are preparing to send Jack Hendry out on loan, with Bradford, Portsmouth and Sunderland all linked with a temporary move for the former Dundee centre-back.

The £1.5 million signing, who joined the Hoops in the January window last year, has played 25 times for the Hoops but hasn’t started a game since early October.

Compper heading for exit?

Marvin Compper looks set to depart Celtic this month just 12 months and one appearance after joining from RB Leipzig.

The German defender doesn’t feature in Brendan Rodgers’ plans and the 33-year-old spoke of his determination to force his way into the team earlier this season.

However, that hasn’t happened and Compper looks set to exit Parkhead in the next couple of weeks.