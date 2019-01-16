Celtic transfer latest: Tug-of-war with Rangers for Fulham man? | Brendan Rodgers ‘would take Leicester job’ | Double deal imminent?

Celtic face competition from Rangers for Fulham midfielder Matt O’Riley, Brendan Rodgers would take the Leicester City job according to Kris Boyd, and Celtic are looking to sign James McCarthy and Omar Elabdellaoui.

Celtic and Rangers are reportedly interested in Matt O'Riley. Picture: Getty

Celtic face competition from Rangers for Fulham midfielder Matt O’Riley

Both Celtic and Rangers are tracking Fulham youngster Matt O’Riley, according to Sky Sports.

The 18-year-old has featured just once for the London club this season, coming on for the final five minutes of their League Cup victory over Millwall in September.

Along with both halves of the Old Firm, the England youth international is being tracked by a number of clubs in Germany, including Celtic’s Europa League opponents RB Leipzig.

Brendan Rodgers ‘would take Leicester job’

Brendan Rodgers would gladly return to the English Premier League if Leicester City were to offer him the position of the club’s manager, according to Kris Boyd.

The former Rangers striker reckons the Northern Irishman would be a good fit to replace Claude Puel if Leicester axed their coach, though he also believes Rodgers would ask to see out the rest of the season at Celtic so he could see off the challenge from Rangers and Steven Gerrard.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “In terms of the size of the club, the history then it’s a step down but if you ask any manager where they want to manage then it’s the English Premier League

“I think Brendan Rodgers would want to finish the season up here and finish it on a high as Celtic manager.”

Double deal imminent?

Celtic want to complete deals for two more players in the January transfer window, including James McCarthy according to talkSPORT presenter Jim White. Brendan Rodgers has so far added three forwards to his squad with the arrivals of Oliver Burke, Tim Weah and Vakoun Issouf Bayo.

White, speaking on his talkSPORT show on Wednesday, said Rodgers is in discussions with the Celtic board over two players, ex-Hamilton midfielder McCarthy and Olympiacos full-back Omar Elabdellaoui.