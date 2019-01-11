Celtic transfer latest: Target ‘locked in talks’ | Griffiths posts positive update | £8m price tag for right-back

Manny Perez is in talks to complete his move to Celtic, Leigh Griffiths has posted a hopeful message on his Twitter account, and transfer target Omar Elabdellaoui has had an £8 million price tag slapped on him.

Perez in talks

Celtic are nearing the completion of American right-back Manny Perez as the 19-year-old is ‘locked in talks’ to join the Hoops, according to the Daily Record.

The defender impressed on trial during December and manager Brendan Rodgers sees the player as a long-term option on the right side of his defence with current starter Mikael Lustig out of contract in the summer.

Griffiths posts positive update

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS

Leigh Griffiths has posted a hopeful message on his Twitter account regarding the timeframe of when he’ll be back in action.

A fan uploaded a video to the social media website which showed a collection of goals and highlights along with the caption, “We’re all with Leigh Griffiths”.

The striker quote-tweeted the post, saying, “Not long before I’m back doing all this!”

£8m price tag for defender

Celtic’s hopes of landing defender Omar Elabdellaoui have taken a blow after it was revealed by the Scottish Sun that the defender has a price tag of £8 million.

The Scottish champions have reportedly tabled an offer of £4 million but the player’s club are demanding double the fee.

Norwegian international was formerly on the books of Manchester City and Hull City.