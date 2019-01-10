Celtic transfer latest: Rodgers confirms loan deal for defender | Sutton questions ‘risky’ signings | Boss issues hands-off warning over striker

The latest transfer news and gossip from Celtic...

Rodgers confirms Hendry loan plan

A general view of Celtic Park. Picture: SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers is happy for Jack Hendry to go out on loan, stating that the £1.5 million defender needs to be playing regular football.

The Celtic boss said: “He’s played really well in games and played in other games when there’s been pressure, so he’s had to deal with all of that.

“He’s at that age when he needs to be playing for the continuation of his development. The next best thing for him over this six-month period is to get games at the highest level he can in a good environment.”

Sutton: Celtic signings ‘risky’

Chris Sutton reckons Brendan Rodgers is taking “a punt” on a young trio yet to prove they can cut it at the highest level.

With Rangers ready to go out all guns blazing in the second half of the season following last month’s Old Firm victory as they bid to halt Celtic’s charge for eight league championships in a row, the former Parkhead striker has warned Rodgers this is a call he cannot afford to get wrong.

Sutton said: “The jury’s still out. Timothy Weah has good potential but he’s not proven. It’s the same with Bayo.

“Burke’s also got a point to prove. He’s had a couple of big-money moves but hasn’t realised his potential.

“Rangers have gone down the route of buying players that some may say are past their sell-by date – I don’t – while Celtic have gone the other way bringing guys who are raw.”

McCall in stern warning over players

Ayr boss Ian McCall has moved to reassure fans that no player will leave Somerset Park this month.

hot-shot striker Lawrence Shankland has caught the eye of numerous clubs thanks to his prolific form for the Honest Men but McCall is not prepared to break up his team.

He said: “Having recently received yet another offer for one of our players, which at best can be described as derisory, I wish to let you all know the following facts.

“There have been a number of bids for our players, however NO player will be leaving Somerset Park during this window. The only type of deal acceptable to our club would involve an immediate loan back to Ayr United.”