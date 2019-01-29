Celtic transfer latest: Pre-contract for Fulham starlet? | winger undergoes medical | new contract for midfielder

Celtic are considering a pre-contract offer for Tyrese Francois, Lewis Morgan has undergone a medical at Sunderland, and Ewan Henderson has been handed a new contract by the club.

READ MORE - Celtic: Could Brendan Rodgers be without star for rest of the season?

Brendan Rodgers is looking to add to his squad. Picture: SNS

Interest in Francois

Celtic are considering a pre-contract offer for Fulham midfielder Tyrese Francois, according to Sky Sports.

The 18-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to agree to a new deal to remain in London.

Fellow UK capital side Crystal Palace are also interested, while the Hoops’ Europa League opponents Valencia are keeping tabs on the midfielder.

Morgan undergoes medical

Lewis Morgan has travelled down to Sunderland to complete his loan move from Celtic, according to Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old has been allowed to leave Parkhead in the January window in order to gain first-team experience.

Aberdeen had been hoping to land the player until the end of the season but it seems now that Morgan will reunite with Jack Ross, his former boss at St Mirren.

New deal for Henderson

Celtic midfielder Ewan Henderson has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal with the Hoops, keeping him at Parkhead until the summer of 2022.

The younger brother of former Hibs and Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson made his second first-team appearance against St Mirren last week, replacing Ryan Christie with 20 minutes remaining and setting up fellow substitute Timothy Weah for the fourth goal.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Celtic eye defender | Rangers in midfielder bid | Old Firm ace turns down ‘huge offer’ | Hibs want Reading striker