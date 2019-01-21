Celtic transfer latest: Pre-contract deal for defender | Rodgers no longer favourite for EPL job | Celtic eye £30k-per-week saving

Celtic are reportedly set to offer Dominic Iorfa a pre-contract, Brendan Rodgers is no longer the favourite to become Leicester’s new manager, and Marvin Compper could leave the club in January.

Dominic Iorfa has been linked with a move to Celtic. Picture: Getty

Pre-contract for Iorfa?

Celtic are understood to be interested in striking a pre-contract deal for Wolves defender Dominic Iorfa.

The 23-year-old, who is predominantly a right-back but can operate at centre-back as well, is out of contract at Molineux in the summer.

He has had loans spells with Shrewsbury and Ipswich, and has appeared 93 times for Wolves.

Rodgers no longer Leicester favourite

Odds on Brendan Rodgers becoming the next manager of Leicester City has risen to 6/1, meaning the Celtic boss is no longer favourite with the bookmakers.

Rodgers had been down as low as 2/1 last week with pressure increasing on Foxes’ boss Claude Puel.

Former Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim has now emerged as the leading contender with reports claiming he is being lined up by the English Premier League side as Puel’s successor.

Compper heading for early exit

Celtic defender Marvin Compper could be leaving the club in the January transfer window.

Parkhead chiefs are in discussions with the player’s representatives as they look to release him from his contract 18 months early.

Compper is reportedly on £30k per week and the club’s management are desperate to get him off the wage bill so they can reinvest the savings elsewhere.