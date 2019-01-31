Celtic transfer latest: Midfielder joins League One side | Toljan latest | Wycombe loan deal agreed?

Our lunchtime update on all the Celtic football news, rumours and gossip

Morgan seals Black Cats switch

We could see comings and goings at Celtic Park today. Picture: SNS Group

Lewis Morgan has joined Sunderland on loan for the remainder of the season, linking up with former manager Jack Ross.

The winger said: “I’m joining coaching staff I’ve worked with before, and once I got the opportunity to speak with them, my decision was made.

“My game is based around scoring and creating goals, but I obviously also try to work hard for the team, and that is the most important thing.

“Something special is happening at the club this season, and hopefully I can contribute to that.”

Toljan takes part in Dortmund training session

Jeremy Toljan took part in Borussia Dortmund’s training session this morning as Celtic look to seal a loan move for the 24-year-old.

Serie A side Napoli are also said to be interested in the right-back, but the Hoops are hopeful of concluding a temporary switch.

Shved deal close

Ukrainian winger Maryan Shved is reportedly ready to sign a contract with Celtic, before being loaned back to Karpaty Lviv for the remainder of the season. Belgian side Anderlecht enquired about the player earlier this week but the winger looks set to sign a deal with the Hoops before the window closes.

Miller to Wycombe?

Calvin Miller could join Wycombe on loan until the end of the season, but Jack Hendry and Jonny Hayes won’t be leaving Celtic Park on similar deals.

Hayes had been linked with a return to former club Aberdeen, while a loan move to Bradford was mooted for Hendry.

However, the pair look set to remain at Parkhead beyond the transfer deadline.