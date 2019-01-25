Celtic transfer latest: Interest in £4.3m right-back | ‘rift’ between Rodgers and Lawwell | incoming signing branded ‘lazy’

Have your say

Celtic are interested in Lech Poznan right-back Robert Gumny, Chris Sutton believes there’s a rift between Brendan Rodgers and Peter Lawwell, and Maryan Shved has been called “lazy” by a Ukrainian legend.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is looking for a right-back in the January window. Picture: SNS

Celtic interest in Gumny

Celtic are looking to sign Lech Pozna right-back Robert Gumny, according to Polish publication Gazeta Wyborcza.

The Hoops are looking for a long-term solution to their full-back problems in the January window.

Poznan have slapped a £4.3 million price tag on the 20-year-old, who is under contract until the summer of 2021.

Sutton on Rodgers’ comments

Chris Sutton has queried Brendan Rodgers’ comments after the Celtic manager admitted he has little to do with the signing of Maryan Shved.

The Hoops are on the verge of completing a deal for the Ukrainian winger, though Rodgers said they don’t need him at this present in time as they have “a million wingers”.

Sutton believes the manager’s honesty hints at a tension in his relationship with Parkhead bosses.

Sutton said: “There seems to be some breakdown in relationship with somebody. It seems there is some sort of rift with Peter Lawwell.”

Shved called ‘lazy’

Celtic’s incoming signing has been accused of being lazy by Ukrainian managerial legend Myron Markevych.

The 67-year-old, who has managed numerous clubs in the country and the national team, wasn’t impressed with the player’s attitude after he earned the first cap for his country.