Celtic transfer latest: Injury thwarts loan signing | midfielder to leave in January? | manager ‘fed up’ with speculation

Scott McTominay will be staying at Manchester United, Scott Allan could leave in the January window, and Sunderland boss Jack Ross says he’s “fed up” with speculation regarding Celtic target Josh Maja.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay. Picture: Getty

McTominay to stay

Celtic are likely to miss out on Scott McTominay in the January transfer window with Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying he’d like the player to stick around Old Trafford.

Celtic had been locked in talks with the English Premier League giants over a loan move for the Scottish international.

However, the injury to Marouane Fellaini has left the Red Devils short on options in the midfield area.

Allan to leave?

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon wants to have Scott Allan in his ranks before January, but admits the Easter Road club still has plenty of negotiating to do to make it happen.

Celtic midfielder Allan signed a three-year pre-contract agreement with Hibs on Thursday.

Lennon said: “If we can get him in before the end of January it would be fantastic but there is still a bit of negotiation to go on that.”

Ross ‘fed up’ with Maja speculation

Sunderland boss Jack Ross insists he’s “fed up” with constant speculation regarding Celtic target Josh Maja.

The 20-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and Celtic are one of the clubs who’ve been linked with his signature.

“I’m starting to edge towards the stage where I am fed up with it and I think we need to resolve it one way or the other and have clarity about what is going to happen,” said Ross.