Celtic transfer latest: Hoops deny midfielder claims | Fans want Dutch defender | Brendan Rodgers on more signings

It’s a Trapp: No interest in MLS star

Brendan Rodgers is eyeing more signings for Celtic. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic have poured cold water on reports in the United States linking them with a move for Columbus Crew midfielder Wil Trapp.

The Scotsman reported yesterday that the 25-year-old had emerged as a possible target for the Hoops with his time at the Mapfre Stadium coming to an end.

But Parkhead sources have denied the reports, just days after Celtic insiders confirmed another MLS player, Houston Dynamo forward Alberth Elis, was not on the club’s radar.

Fans want Bruma

Celtic fans are keen for the club to sign Wolfsburg defender Jeffrey Bruma, formerly of Chelsea.

Supporters have said it would be a “superb signing” and that the idea of Bruma and Filip Benkovic linking up in defence would be the “stuff of dreams”.

Bruma was linked with the Hoops during the summer - German publication BILD reported talk of a £7 million bid - but the 27-year-old hasn’t kicked a ball for the Bundesliga side this term due to injury, so it’s hard to imagine Celtic being keen to acquire the Dutchman’s services.

More signings

Brendan Rodgers has hinted at further signings at Celtic this month, as he stressed the importance of the January transfer window. The Hoops have already brought in Vakoun Issouf Bayo, Oliver Burke and Timothy Weah, but Rodgers is keen to add more to his squad.

Speaking at the club’s winter training camp in Dubai, he said: “We will look to do more business, January is important for us. It’s not just trying to improve the squad for now but also for whatever summer qualification games we have.

“I think we’re in a very good place to kick on for the second part of the season. I think it will be tight. I think it will go right down to its very end. Other teams have invested well and improved.”