Celtic transfer latest: Fee agreed for Celtic target | Hoops ‘s*** the bed’ over McGinn | £1.75m move for winger

Bordeaux have agreed a fee to sign Celtic target Josh Maja, Tam McManus says Celtic “s*** the bed” over the John McGinn transfer, and the club are reportedly on the verge of signing Maryan Shved.

Josh Maja is wanted by Celtic. Picture: Harriet Lander/Getty

Fee agreed for Celtic target

Celtic look like they’re going to miss out on Josh Maja after Sunderland accepted a bid for their striker.

According to Sky Sports, French side Bordeaux will pay £3.5 million to land the player, who only has six months left on his contract.

Black Cats boss Jack Ross previously stated that he wished for Maja to go out on loan but remain at the Stadium of Light for the rest of the season.

Celtic ‘s*** the bed’ over McGinn

BBC pundit Tam McManus claims Celtic “s*** the bed” over their approach to land John McGinn in the summer.

Reacting to a post from a pro-Celtic blog on Twitter, McManus stated his belief that Celtic’s hierarchy made of mess of trying to sign the Hibs midfielder and that they have only themselves to blame.

McGinn moved to Aston Villa after Hibs knocked back offers from the Scottish Premiership champions.

£1.75m for Shved

Celtic are on the verge of signing Maryan Shved, according to reports in the winger’s native Ukraine.

Talks between Celtic and the player’s club Karpaty Lviv over a £1.75 million move are said to be in the “final stages”.

It was reported yesterday that Shved had been absent from training in order to be present in the transfer talks.