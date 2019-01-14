Celtic transfer latest: European giants back in for midfielder? | Yaya Toure link | Player snubbed MLS to join Hoops

The latest transfer news and gossip from Parkhead...

Porto return for Ntcham

Reports in Portgual suggest Porto coach Sergio Conceicao is keen on signing Olivier Ntcham. Picture: Getty Images

Porto are expected to make a renewed bid for Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham, after failing to sign the France Under-21 cap last summer, according to reports in Portugal.

O Jogo are reporting that the Dragons will attempt to lure Ntcham to the Estadio do Dragao with a number of departures leaving vacancies in the midfield.

However, if Celtic again rebuff Porto’s approach, the Portuguese side are expected to have a third shot in the summer.

Toure a target?

Celtic have made an offer to former Barcelona and Manchester City star Yaya Toure, according to reports in Greece.

The 35-year-old has been without a club since leaving Olympiacos last month and would be free to join the Scottish champions in the January window.

Though he is hopeful of a return to one of Europe’s elite, an offer has yet to materialise and it’s reported that Celtic have jumped at the opportunity.

Yaya’s brother, Kolo, is on the coaching staff at Celtic having been one of Brendan Rodgers’ first signings when he took over as manager.

Gutman snubbed us for Hoops, says Fire chief

Chicago Fire director Nelson Rodriguez has confirmed that the Illinois side offered a contract to reportedly imminent Celtic signing Andrew Gutman.

The former Rangers trialist is expected to join the Hoops this week, but also had an offer from the MLS side.

Rodriguez told the Daily Record: “Andrew was offered a contract but chose not to accept it. Instead he decided to go with the offer from Celtic so good luck to him.”