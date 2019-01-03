Celtic transfer latest: Celtic ‘should ask about Liverpool ace’ | Bayo bid thrown out | Brown Australia deal update

Celtic ‘should go after Liverpool forward’, the latest on Scott Brown’s talks with Western Melbourne and an update on Celtic’s pursuit of Vakoun Issouf Bayo

Go after Liverpool striker, Nicholas urges Celts

Charlie Nicholas has urged Brendan Rodgers to ask former club Liverpool about the availability of Merseyside derby hero Divock Origi.

The former Celtic star reckons the Hoops boss has nothing to lose by enquiring about the 23-year-old, who has made just four appearances in all competitions this season.

Nicholas said: “A striker has to be a priority. I know Brendan is trying to bring in Timothy Weah and Vakoun Issouf Bayo but he also needs experience.

“I’d look at Liverpool’s Divock Origi. He has quality as he showed recently in the Champions League clash with Napoli. The Belgian isn’t getting a regular game so why not go and ask the question?”

Bayo bid rejected

Celtic are understood to have had a bid for Dunajska Streda striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo rejected by the Slovakian outfit.

The Hoops are keen on securing the 21-year-old after he hit 18 goals in 23 games, but an offer thought to be in the region of £1.75 million was thrown out by the club.

And Celtic may need to cough up £2.3 million, with Streda chief Jan Van Daele telling Sky Sports News: “We confirm we have received a bid from Celtic but refused the bid as it did not match our expectations.

“We are in direct contact with Celtic club officials and we are open to negotiate with them.”

Several other clubs are thought to be tracking Bayo, with Rapid Vienna and Parma both interested, but sources suggest Celtic are confident of tying up a deal for Bayo by the weekend.

Brown latest

Celtic skipper Scott Brown is thought to be considering a contract offer from A-League new boys Western Melbourne.

The 33-year-old has been locked in talks with the Australians in recent days and a lucrative three-year deal is thought to be on the table from the club, who want Brown as their marquee signing for the 2019/20 campaign.

MLS duo Kansas City and Minnesota United are also keen on the midfielder, while Celtic have offered the former Scotland captain a new two-year deal.