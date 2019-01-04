Celtic transfer latest: Blow in Bayo pursuit? | Hoops ‘should sign goalkeeper’ | Duo to join Celtic in Dubai

The latest transfer news and gossip from Celtic Park...

Rapid Vienna step up Bayo chase

Rapid Vienna are stepping up their efforts to sign Dunajska Streda striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo, after Celtic had a reported offer of £1.75 million rejected by the Slovakian side.

Streda’s goalkeeping coach has also told Bayo not to sign for Celtic, and instead move to the Austrian outfit - whom he used to play for.

Celtic ‘should sign Woodman’

Former Celt Charlie Nicholas has urged Brendan Rodgers to buy a goalkeeper this month after “not being convinced” by No.2 ‘keeper Scott Bain.

Nicholas told the Daily Star what he would do in Rodgers’ position: “I would target a keeper. Craig Gordon’s days at the top are numbered and I am not convinced Scott Bain is his long-term replacement.

“I would look at Freddie Woodman at Newcastle United. He has been up here at Kilmarnock and Aberdeen and he has real potential.

“He could also push into the England squad and add real value so now’s a good time to make a move for him.”

The Parkhead side reportedly scouted Woodman in a reserve match in September.

Duo added to first-team squad for Dubai trip

Celtic youngsters Ewan Henderson and Ryan Mullen will join the club’s first-team squad for the winter training camp in Dubai.

Henderson’s contract is up in the summer and his future is still unclear, while Mullen has been promoted to third-choice goalkeeper following Conor Hazard’s loan move to Partick.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers took Jack Aitchison, Kerr McInroy and Stephen Welsh to Austria during the summer but none of the trio will join the first team for the trip to the UAE.