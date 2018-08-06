Celtic to play Malmo or Videoton if they beat AEK Athens

Have your say

Celtic have been drawn to face Malmo of Sweden or Videoton of Hungary in the Champions League play-off round, if they can defeat AEK Athens

The Hoops are no strangers to facing the Swedes at this stage, having lost to them 4-3 on aggregate in 2015.

Celtic showed no ill-effects from their trip to Norway when they defeated Livingston 3-1 on the opening day. Picture: SNS Group

Malmo saw off Drita and Cluj in the first two rounds while Videton got past Dudelange and Ludogorets Razgrad to reach the play-off stage.

Should the Hoops lose to AEK, they will drop into the Europa League draw.

Celtic are in pot 2 of the Champions path, and could face a trip to Moldova, Iceland, the Baltics, Wales, Denmark, Georgia or Albania.

Sheriff Tiraspol take on Valur Reykjavik, Spartaks Jurmala face FK Suduva, TNS play Midtjylland and Torpedo Kutaisi play FK Kukesi.