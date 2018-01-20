Celtic to hold minute’s applause for Cyrille Regis

Celtic will pay tribute to Cyrille Regis ahead of their William Hill Scottish Cup fourth round tie with Brechin City.

Celtic will hold a minute's applause for Cyrille Regis. Picture: SWNS

Regis passed away on Sunday, with his death announced on Monday, following a heart attack.

Born in French Guiana, he became an important symbol in English football when racism was rife. Regis won five England caps as well as an FA Cup with Coventry City.

However, he is perhaps best known for his spell at West Bromwich Albion where he linked up with fellow black players Laurie Cunningham and Brendon Batson to become affectionately known as the Three Degrees.

Regis acted as Scott Sinclair’s agent.

The winger told Celtic View: “He was a massive influence. He was my agent ever since I was a 16, when I signed for Chelsea. He was there every step of the way with me.

“When I was a young player, he gave me good advice about all the things he had been through, and he has passed that on to me and all the other players he looked after.

“He was still in contact with me and I met him before Christmas. He came up and watched the second last game before the winter break and we met at the hotel and had a general chat.

“It was devastating news and so sad to hear, especially when you have known someone so long and are close to them and, in particular, it’s a really sad time for his family.”

