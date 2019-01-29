Celtic to fight Europa League opponents for EPL starlet

Have your say

Celtic have been credited with an interest in Fulham midfielder Tyrese Francois.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers could be set to sign a Fulham teenager. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

If the Parkhead side are to complete a deal for the 18-year-old they face competition from Valencia and Crystal Palace, according to Sky Sports.

Francois, born in Australia but holds dual-nationality after moving to the UK six years ago, is out of contract in the summer.

Fulham are expected to offer him a new two-year deal.

The versatile midfielder has made 17 appearances in the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy for the Cottagers this season.

Celtic have previous for recruiting talented youngsters from Fulham having signed Moussa Dembele in 2016.