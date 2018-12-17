Celtic to face Valencia in Europa League knockout stages

Celtic have been drawn to play Valencia of Spain in the Europa League Round of 32.

The first leg will be played on February 14 with the second leg taking place on February 21. The first leg will take place at Celtic Park, with the return leg at the Mestalla a week later.

The Hoops finished second in Europa League Group B, winning three and losing three, and advancing thanks to Rosenborg’s unexpected draw with RB Leipzig in January on the final matchday.

Los Che finished third in their UEFA Champions League group behind winners Juventus and Manchester United. They lost 2-0 and 1-0 to Juventus, and recorded a win and a draw over Manchester United and Young Boys.

They currently lie 14th in La Liga, with 19 points from their 16 matches. They drew 1-1 with Eibar at the weekend.

The two teams last met in the 2001/02 UEFA Cup, when Valencia - managed at the time by Rafa Benitez - defeated Celtic 5-4 on penalties in the third round.