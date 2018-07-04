Celtic threaten to ‘cut off’ fan from the club’s official TV channel

Celtic have issued a final warning to a fan for posting footage from Celtic TV on social media.

The club tweeted the fan say they will cut him off and that it is his “final warning” after he had tweeted footage of Moussa Dembele’s goal in Celtic’s 1-0 friendly win over Sparta Prague.

In response to another fan who questioned “what’s the big deal?”, the club said “We have a duty to protect the content (via our rights/licence) and also our fans who pay for Celtic TV. We try and give as much as we can away for free via social”.

The supporter who posted the goal apologised to the club after they called him a “chancer”.

The footage of the goal remains on Twitter.

