Celtic: The market value of all 36 players in Scotland’s most highly-priced squad

Brendan Rodgers has added three forwards to his Celtic squad this January, not only adding quality and depth but increasing the value of his side.

With 36 first-team players, Celtic have by far the most expensive squad in the Scottish Premiership. The market value of £81.09million, according to Transfermarkt, is nearly twice as much as Rangers. Using the transfer website we breakdown the individual values of each player (all values are GBP).

1. Kieran Tierney - 11.25m

2. Filip Benkovic - 9.9m

3. Oliver Burke - 9m

4. Scott Sinclair - 3.6m

