Celtic tell fans to stop lending out their season tickets

Celtic have written to the club’s season ticket holders over the use of their tickets by third party fans.

Celtic fans have been told not to lend their season tickets to other supporters. Picture: SNS

The club have asked supporters to refrain from lending or selling their season ticket to another fan, even if its a friend or family member, as they wish to stay in line with SPFL regulations.

The letter read: “We are writing to all our season ticket holders to clarify an issue relative to the use of season tickets at Celtic Park. This relates to the use of a season ticket by someone other than the named season ticket holder and, whilst this may not be applicable to you directly, we hope that by clarifying the club policy on this matter it may prevent any confusion or issues arising in future.

“Season tickets for Celtic Park are for use of the named season ticket holder only and the use by any third parties, including family and friends, is not permitted. Further information can be found in our 2017/18 season ticket terms and conditions, a copy of which can be found at www.celtic.net/tickets.

“This policy is in place to ensure supporter safety and security and ensures the club is compliant with SPFL regulations.”

However, many fans have taken exception to the request, believing it to be ridiculous that the club would prefer the seat to remain empty rather than given to a friend or loved one.

Supporter Shaun Paul Byrne wrote on Twitter: “Some Laugh Celtic sending a letter out about people using other’s season tickets, another attempt at milking fans for cash, always better if you can’t make it to offer to someone else to go for a change always better giving someone a opportunity to go instead of no one!”

