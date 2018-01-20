Celtic target Serbian teenager Luka Adzic according to agent

Celtic have targeted Serbia teenage star Luka Adzic from Red Star Belgrade.

• READ MORE: Celtic to hold minute’s applause for Cyrille Regis

According to the player’s agent Radojica Bozovic, Celtic are one of a number of clubs keen on the attacker, reports the Daily Record.

The 19-year-old wideman has been used sparingly by the club’s manager Vladan Milojevic, starting only eight games this season.

He’s netted once in the Serbian top flight, while he was only used for nine minutes in Red Star’s 14 European matches.

• READ MORE: Conor McGregor attends training session in Kieran Tierney Celtic top

The player, who has had played for the country’s youth teams, has a similar build to Tom Rogic, preferring to cut in from the left and has been linked to clubs in England.

Bozovic said: “I know that there is an interest from Celtic, but also some other clubs for Luka, but there was no concrete offer.

“We have decided Luka would leave the Red Star very soon. His father, and my godfather, Ivan talked with (director of football) Mr Terzic and the people from the club.

“They told him that coach Milojevic does not seriously care for Luka.”

• READ MORE: Rumour Mill: Rangers close to Docherty deal | Celtic interest in Hendry confirmed | Lennon tight-lipped on Stokes