Celtic target double deal including signing of James McCarthy

Celtic want to complete deals for two more players in the January transfer window, including James McCarthy according to talkSPORT presenter Jim White.

Brendan Rodgers has so far added three forwards to his squad with the arrivals of Oliver Burke, Tim Weah and Vakoun Issouf Bayo.

Celtic are reported to be keen on signing Everton's James McCarthy. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty

Celtic have also been loosely linked with moves for Manchester City legend Yaya Toure and former player Victor Wanyama. However, reports suggest neither deal is likely.

• READ MORE: Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers No.1 target for Premier League side, reports claim

White, speaking on his talkSPORT show on Wednesday, said Rodgers is in discussions with the Celtic board over two players, ex-Hamilton midfielder McCarthy and Olympiacos full-back Omar Elabdellaoui.

“My understanding is there’s a recruitment meeting today to discuss two signings Brendan Rodgers would like to make,” he said.

“One is the Olympiacos full-back Omar Elabdellaoui. He plays international football for Norway. Also on the agenda is James McCarthy, a possible loan target from Everton.”

Celtic were linked with a multi-million pound move for Elabdellaoui last week, while McCarthy, who has recovered from serious injury, is down the pecking order at Everton under Marco Silva.