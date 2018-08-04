Celtic sweat over Olivier Ntcham fitness ahead of AEK Athens showdown

Celtic could be without influential midfielder Olivier Ntcham for the Champions League clash with AEK Athens after the Frenchman picked up an ankle injury in the opening day win over Livingston.

The 22-year-old, who scored from the penalty spot in a 3-1 win over the promoted side, appeared to roll his ankle in the closing stages of the match, causing concern ahead of Wednesday’s match with the Greeks.

Ntcham was seen limping after a challenge with Livi’s Egli Kaja as the match reached its conclusion.

Speaking to BBC Sportsound after the match, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed that the Parkhead medical staff would have to assess the Frenchman adding: “It looks like he’s hurt his ankle”.

Adding that he was “really pleased” on the back of the midweek trip to face Rosenborg, Rodgers continued: “For large parts we were outstanding. It’s always difficult against an honest team like Livingston who are sat in.

“I thought we scored three very good goals and the only disappointment was right at the end.

“We need to be a bit more streetwise in that moment.”